PVComplete Releases First CAD Software for Utility-Scale PV Projects

PVComplete, a global solar sales and design software company, has released a PVSyst integration upgrade to PVCAD Mega, the first CAD software for utility-scale PV projects, built on Autodesk technology.

“For nearly three decades, PVSyst has retained its place as the industry-standard software for modeling the yield of PV arrays, but even the biggest PVSyst champions will admit that the user interface is cumbersome and that some of its functionality can be clunky and difficult to use,” says Claudia Eyzaguirre, CEO of PVComplete.

“The platform simply wasn’t built with today’s sophisticated solar design needs in mind – which is particularly apparent when trying to create energy yield models for utility-scale projects. PVSyst was designed to model ground mount systems on flat land, not the variable terrain that is far more common to fixed tilt and tracker projects today. That’s why we are thrilled to deliver a PVCAD Mega-PVSyst integration that provides the functionality utility-scale engineers need from the energy modeling tool they prefer or that banks require they continue to use,” Eyzaguirre adds.

Rather than creating one layout for construction and approximating that layout a second time in PVSyst to enable the energy model, PVCAD Mega users can now create a singular, more accurate and nuanced layout in PVCAD Mega to inform both construction and PVSyst modeling. The utility scale layout + PVSyst export makes it easy to produce 3D shade scenes for even the largest utility scale projects in minutes – much faster and more efficiently than the native construction tool.

Once a project layout has been designed in PVCAD Mega, users are able to press a simple ‘Export to PVSyst’ button to produce a PVSyst-compatible folder of information.

Importing the PVCAD Mega-generated files into PVSyst eliminates cumbersome data input and shade scene construction making it easy for designers to get high accuracy yield estimates for their projects.

PVCAD Mega is available with or without bundled AutoCAD software on a monthly or annual subscription basis. For a free trial, click here.