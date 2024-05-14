Qcells Completes Solar, Storage Projects on HAU Sites

Qcells and Hanwha Aerospace USA (HAU), both subsidiaries of the Hanwha Group, have completed two solar and energy storage projects in Connecticut to help HAU meet its energy demands.

Under a 20 year PPA, Qcells will provide HAU with 20% of its energy needs from the projects, which total 1.7 MW of solar and 1.2 MWh of storage and are located in Cheshire and Newington, Conn.

The projects are set to utilize Connecticut’s Energy Storage Solutions program, launched in 2022 by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. The nine year program is managed by Connecticut Green Bank, along with Eversource and UI.

“From the aerospace engines business to the steel industry, we are seeing more and more manufacturers begin to understand the wide-ranging benefits Qcells’ full suite of clean energy solutions provide,” says Qcells’ Jin Han.

“Our end-to-end energy solutions will help companies like Hanwha Aerospace USA and communities across the country alike, achieve sustainability goals while also increasing grid reliability, resiliency and cost savings. Ultimately, we are proud to help power Hanwha Aerospace’s operations and to be an inaugural part of Connecticut’s Energy Storage Solutions program.”