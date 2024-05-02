QuickBOLT Deck Mount Receives Miami-Dade NOA

QuickBOLT’s Butyl Bottom Deck Mount has received Notice of Acceptance (NOA) approval from Miami-Dade County.

This approval means the mount has met and surpassed the testing requirements mandated by the county for building products and materials, particularly in hurricane zones, says the company.

The product is designed to be a simple method of installing deck-mount solar, with a stress on adhesion and weatherproofing.

“Our team is thrilled to have our Butyl Bottom Deck Mount approved by Miami-Dade NOA,” says QuickBOLT’s Rick Gentry. “This approval is a testament to our commitment to delivering rock-solid products that exceed industry standards, especially in challenging climates like those in Miami-Dade County.”