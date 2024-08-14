QuickBOLT Introduces the QB RibRider Metal Roof Mounting Fastener

QuickBOLT has released its QB RibRider, a solution for solar mounting on exposed fastener, trapezoidal and ribbed metal roofs.

The company says the product provides an adjustable base that fits varied rib widths, heights and angles, and includes 75 mm butyl pads for weatherproofing and a rotating L-bracket for mounting at 90 or 180 degrees.

“The RibRider is a solid choice for exposed fastener roofs,” says Rick Gentry, vice president of Product Development at QuickBOLT.

“We focused on making it adjustable and easy to place while ensuring its penetration points are leak-proof. We designed the RibRider to be as flexible as possible, so installers can get the job done quickly without sacrificing reliability.”