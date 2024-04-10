QuickBOLT Names New VP of Product Development

Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT has appointed Rick Gentry as its vice president of product development, tasked with leading the strategic development of products tailored to the needs of woodworkers and solar installers.

With over 30 years of dedicated service to the company, including his previous role as VP of sales, Gentry brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. His unique skills and deep understanding of the market position him to make a significant impact by introducing ingenuity into product categories where Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT aim to expand its presence, the company says.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead in leading product development at Quickscrews International/QuickBOLT,” Gentry comments. “I look forward to collaborating with our teams to drive innovation, deliver exceptional products and exceed customer expectations.”