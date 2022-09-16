QuickBOLT Promotes Jared Wiener to President

QuickBOLT has named Jared Wiener as president. QuickBOLT is a division of Quickscrews International Corp. Founded in 1987 as a local wholesaler of products for the cabinet and furniture trades, Quickscrews has evolved into the fastener supplier. Facing a deep recession in 2009, Quickscrews launched its QuickBOLT solar division.

“My focus as president is to build upon the foundation the company has created over the past 35 years while guiding the company towards the future. Of course, this includes greater expansion into the solar mounting and racking industry,” says Wiener. “I’ve been part of many different teams throughout my life, and this is one of my favorites because of how dedicated to hard work everyone here is. It is inspiring after a long day to look around and see my teammates right there with me, putting in the effort to help our customers and each other. I enjoy the bonus of working with my family, which has been very rewarding for me.”

Wiener was exposed to Quickscrews at a young age, packing screws in the warehouse and working in various departments during summers and school breaks. After graduating from Cal Poly SLO in 2012, he moved to Taiwan to learn about fastener manufacturing. Between 2014-2018, he pursued an MBA while leading the marketing team; during that time, he led the company through a rebranding of its Wood and Solar divisions. The solar division alone went from a few thousand QuickBOLTs sold to over 3 million in just a few years.

“The company’s strong foundation is in good hands, as leadership strengthens with the next generation,” comments CEO and founder Greg Wiener. “I’m very proud to see Jared step into his new role, and am confident in his vision.”