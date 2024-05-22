QuickBOLT Solar Mounts Available on Sunnova Approved Vendor List

QuickBOLT’s solar mounts have been added to the Sunnova Energy International Approved Vendor List, allowing Sunnova dealers to access the company’s solar mounting solutions.

“We are excited to bring our industry-leading solar mounts to Sunnova dealers,” says Aaron Robbins, communications manager of QuickBOLT. “Our inclusion on the Sunnova AVL represents another acknowledgment of the simplicity and reliability of QuickBOLT mounting solutions. It’s an important step in our mission to solve problems for solar installers.”

QuickBOLT is a division of Quickscrews International.