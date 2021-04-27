QuickBOLT QB2 Top Mount System Receives Florida Regulatory Approval

QuickBOLT says its QB2 Top Mount solution has been approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Top Mounts are solutions mounted over a shingle, as opposed to lifting and placing them beneath.

Now that QB2 has been approved, QuickBOLT says solar installers in Florida can expect an easier permitting process when submitting designs. Florida is known for having notoriously high standards for building codes due to its high-velocity hurricane zones (HVHZ), like in Miami-Dade County. All new projects must meet a set of requirements to ensure products are secure when tested against these extreme weather conditions. Florida Product Approval Numbers are the state measurement for these requirements. This approval requires going through a series of rigorous product evaluations.

QuickBOLT says its product can also be installed on flat roofs with rolled asphalt, EPDM and TPO. This is made possible by the company’s BoltSeal mechanical-compression technology and 30+ years of experience developing wood fasteners with Quickscrews, QuickBOLT’s parent company.

QB2 comes in stainless steel (part #17662) and black (part #17862) for customers that want an all-black solar array.