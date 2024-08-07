Radial Power Acquires Community Solar Project from Galehead Development

Radial Power has acquired four New York State community solar projects, totaling 22.3 MW, from Galehead Development.

Following the closing of each transaction, Radial Power will oversee the final development and construction of the projects, which all qualify for the state’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) program.

Galehead developed the projects while working with local community members and National Grid. It owns and will continue to manage land assets for 14 MW of the portfolio under its Century LandCo.

“Radial Power is proud to advance New York’s energy transition with this portfolio of reliable, emissions-free solar power projects,” says Radial Power CEO John Bates.

“This exciting collaboration with Galehead represents our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions to our customers that support renewable energy targets and help decarbonize our built environment.”