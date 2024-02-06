Radiance Solar, Pivot Energy Collaborate on Illinois Community Solar Projects 

Radiance Solar and Pivot Energy have collaborated on a portfolio of five community solar projects in Illinois with a combined capacity of 19 MW, all of which are slated for completion this year.

The portfolio is estimated to produce enough power to offset 3,800 homes annually, says the company.

Atlanta-based Radiance Solar is serving as EPC partner, having already completed more than ten community solar projects in Illinois. Denver-based Pivot Energy is the facilities’ owner.

“Our collaboration with Pivot Energy on this portfolio, reinforces our long-standing commitment to the Illinois renewable energy sector, where we have been an active participant for several years,” says Radiance CEO Steve Newby. “It also deepens our relationship and partnership with Pivot, a company we greatly admire and respect.”