Radix IoT, REIG Launch Monitoring Portal for Mid-Scale Solar Installations

Radix IoT, a company that specializes in monitoring and management services, and Renewable Energy Integration Group (REIG), a design, engineering and DAS/SCADA hardware provider for utility-scale solar developers, have partnered to launch REvolution IoT, a DAS/SCADA monitoring and control software platform for mid-scale utility solar installations.

As a tailored version of Radix IoT’s Mango platform, included in REnergyWare, REIG’s new division providing packaged hardware assemblies, the REvolution IoT software platform and RESource Digital O&M services will reduce operational costs, maximize return on investment and improve efficiencies for mid-to-large-scale solar PV industry customers.

“With REvolution IoT, REIG customers will now reap the benefits from real-time and historical analytics provided by the Radix IoT Platform, allowing monitoring and management of solar installations on scale,” says Joel Haggar, chief strategy officer at Radix IoT. “With REIG’s expertise and reputation in the solar industry and customer reach, the partnership enables up to the minute management of installations to ensure uptime and allow for continuous operational criteria to be met on scale.”

Since 2008, U.S. installations have grown 35-fold to over 2,500 utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) electricity-generating facilities nationwide, with an estimated 62.5 GW today. As solar plants expand in size and complexity, REnergyWare’s turnkey monitoring portal for utility-scale solar installations will combine the Radix IoT platform and software development expertise with REIG’s PV industry hardware expertise. REnergyWare addresses the PV industry’s need for a comprehensive software platform for asset management, production insights, customized reporting and alerting – coupled with a digital O&M service.

RESource Digital O&M will provide the remote monitoring and management of the solar assets and networked systems from REIG’s Charlotte, N.C., operations center. In the event of problems or alarms, REvolution IoT will allow REnergyWare engineers to remotely diagnose and troubleshoot the problem before dispatching field technicians to the site.