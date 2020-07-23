Rambler Solar Project Begins Commercial Operation

Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, says its 200 MW AC Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County, Texas, has begun commercial operation.

The Rambler Solar project is the second 200 MW AC Texas solar facility that Duke Energy Renewables has brought online this year, bringing its total Texas solar portfolio to over 500 MW AC in operation. In early July, the company announced the commercial operation of its Holstein Solar project in Nolan County.

“We’re pleased to continue our expansion of solar energy resources in Texas, which is experiencing an increasing demand for power,” says Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables.

“The Rambler Solar project will bring significant economic benefit to the state and generate clean energy to meet the area’s growing energy needs,” he adds.

Duke Energy Renewables acquired the Rambler Solar project in September 2019 from Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc.

The energy generated from the Rambler Solar project is being sold to a customer under a 15-year agreement. The 200 MW AC project, spanning approximately 1,700 acres west of San Angelo, Texas, contains more than 733,000 Canadian Solar high-efficiency bifacial modules.

The facility’s construction was performed by Signal Energy. Duke Energy Renewables will provide long-term operations and maintenance services to the project.

The project employed approximately 400 workers during peak construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development – such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries – Rambler will also directly provide several million dollars to Tom Green County and to the local school district over the 40-year life of the project.