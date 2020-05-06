Raycatch Launches DeepSolar 2.5

Raycatch, a start-up that has developed an AI-driven digital asset management system that automates and optimizes solar PV assets, has released its first major update in a year.

The new system update, DeepSolar 2.5, is fully focused on remote diagnostics and prioritization of solar asset performance issues in order to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

The solar energy industry currently needs oversight that requires less physical human presence on the assets, as part of the social distancing challenge. Solar asset owners, managers and operators must understand what are the most burning issues in their assets, as they must fix the ones that produce the fastest and highest recovery possible.

DeepSolar now enables clear quantification and prioritization of all solar asset performance issues, as well as recommendations on how to fix them. Among other features that allow more asset visibility and control, the new version’s main feature is the ROI-based Action Plan. Since now there is less access to the assets and managers have to carefully choose what to focus on, this new feature shows which issues that should be repaired immediately, either because of their severity or the ability to fix them very quickly.

Raycatch has also applied more precise quantification techniques and features that allow customers to do more from home. Other new capabilities include detailed and visual inverter insights, finding disconnected strings under low granularity monitoring and Efficiency Over Time & Efficiency Below Spec graphs, that for the first time comply with the Euro Efficiency standard.

“Solar asset managers need to make sense of their existing ‘noisy’ data and understand what are the most burning issues across their portfolio,” says Haggai Hofland, CEO and founder of Raycatch.

“The new DeepSolar version does just that – it shows what issues must be fixed to gain a quick ROI, and what issues can be delayed to more ‘sane’ times – especially ones that require long-term processes, such as manufacturer warranty claims or revamping projects,” he adds.

Photo: Raycatch’s landing page