Raymond Implements Energy Storage and Generating Systems at Warehouse

The Raymond Corporation has finalized deployment of a full-scale BESS, solar microgrid array and warehouse energy management system at its distribution warehouse in Greene, N.Y.

“With the implementation of behind-the-meter storage at our distribution center, we have gained insights into the benefits of the system in material handling applications specifically related to alleviating increased demand associated with charging of advanced power solutions including lithium,” says Raymond Corporation’s Jennifer de Souza. “We are excited to continue to demonstrate a new energy storage process and solution for warehouse energy management that will reduce utility costs for warehouse owners.”

This energy storage program began as a joint project in March 2019 with Binghamton University and was partially funded by a $1M award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The first phase included the installation of a 200 kW PV system and 250 kW BESS at Raymond’s distribution warehouse. The second and third stages of the project developed and demonstrated the installation of advanced lithium-ion battery chargers utilizing proprietary software to balance grid and microgrid charging.

Raymond is now deploying the installation of a front-of-the-meter rooftop system at its Syracuse, N.Y. parts distribution facility.