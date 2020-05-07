REC Solar, DHX Complete Solar Microgrid Project

Dependable Hawaiian Express and REC Solar, an unregulated affiliate of Duke Energy, have completed a solar microgrid solution designed to bring reliability, savings, zero-emissions generation and more to the Hawaii-based freight company.

REC Solar designed, engineered and installed 360 solar panels on the 76,000-square-foot roof of DHX’s new warehouse and distribution center in Honolulu. The solar generation is combined with 222 kWh of battery energy storage, a microgrid controller and other equipment. The result is a zero-emissions energy system that protects DHX’s sensitive electronic equipment and provides up to four hours of backup power during outages. The microgrid enables a graceful shutdown and smooth transition from grid power during electric outages.

“Avoiding costs from damaged computers, servers and other equipment could in itself pay for the system,” says Brad Dechter, president of DHX.

“And using the energy we produce on-site is a great way to shift load, reduce my peak usage and lower year-round demand charges. That cuts costs year-round,” he adds.

With the first phase of the project completed, the next phase includes the installation of more solar on the alternate side of the roof. The additional clean energy will provide electric vehicle charging capacity for the company’s planned transition to electric vehicles (EV) in the future.

Photo: DHX’s Honolulu distribution center