Redflow Provides Batteries for LDES Project Awarded DOE Funding

Redflow Ltd., a global clean energy storage company, has been named as the battery provider for a 34.4 MWh long-duration energy storage (LDES) microgrid project that was just awarded funding by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The project is part of the DOE’s new $325 million LDES program which seeks to advance critical clean energy technologies, expand the adoption of renewable energy resources and strengthen America’s energy security.

The Children’s Hospital Resilient Grid with Energy Storage (CHARGES) project will enable the Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California to replace diesel generators with cleaner, more cost-effective resources, and provide a roadmap for hospitals and critical infrastructure throughout the country to implement similar projects. Redflow will collaborate on the system with its project development partner, Faraday Microgrids. The project is being sponsored, and expected to be co-funded by, the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera is the only full-service pediatric facility in California’s Central Valley and regularly faces extreme heat conditions, drought, coastal smog and poor air quality. The 34.4 MWh long-duration energy storage and solar microgrid will enable the hospital to better serve the region’s residents, even during power interruptions.

“Our batteries are ideally suited for daily use in the Central Valley’s extreme heat, and we’re proud to provide the resources the hospital needs to ensure safe, reliable operations,” says Tim Harris, Redflow CEO and managing director. “This combination of our technology leadership, Faraday’s trusted microgrid solutions and the funding provided by the CEC and DOE all assist in transitioning communities to a cleaner, more energy-efficient future.”

The system is expected to maintain critical hospital operations during utility outages or shortages not attributable to earthquakes. In the event of obligatory natural gas or fuel cell shut-offs during seismic events, the systems will maintain facility operations for at least 18 hours after earthquakes.

In addition to Redflow batteries, the microgrid will be paired with other renewable energy resources to support decarbonization, result in cost savings for the hospital, provide resilient infrastructure for the facility in case of natural disasters and power outages and provide overall grid benefits.

“We’ve set strong performance goals for this installation,” says Faraday CEO, David Bliss. “We’re confident in our partnership’s capabilities to successfully deliver large, resilient, dispatchable 24/7 clean energy microgrids to health care facilities, tribes and other large-grid customers throughout California and the United States.”