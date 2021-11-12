ReneSola Power, Emeren Develop First Solar Project in Italy

ReneSola Ltd., an integrated solar project developer, and UK-based Emeren, a project developer of renewable energy power plants in Europe and other international markets, have launched a 7 MW ground-mounted solar project, jointly developed by the two companies in southern Italy.

“With the launch of this project, our partnership with Emeren is off to a great start,” comments Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region. “At Renesola Power, we are focused on accelerating solar development in Europe, and together with Emeren, we continue to expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving growth in the region.”

This project falls within the framework of the partnership agreement announced by ReneSola Power and Emeren on July 30, 2021, under which the two companies expect to develop projects in a broad range of sizes across Italy, with a target of reaching 110 MW shovel-ready projects by 2022.

“We are delighted to work alongside ReneSola Power on this first project and provide our steady contribution to the clean energy transition,” says Enrico Bocchi, COO of Emeren, “It will be an exciting opportunity for our local development team, and we are confident that this will be the first of many great achievements in the framework of our partnership.”