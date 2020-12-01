ReneSola Power, VCE Sign Solar+Storage PPA

ReneSola Power Ltd., a fully integrated solar project developer, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a solar+storage system with Northern California-based Valley Clean Energy (VCE), a public electricity provider.

The project is located in Madison, Yolo County, Calif. It will add 20 MW of solar power and 6.5 MW/26 MWh of battery energy storage to the Northern California grid to serve VCE’s customers. The PPA has a duration of 20 years and is expected to reach commercial operation by the third quarter of 2022.

“This marks an important milestone for us, as it is our first long-term PPA for a solar+storage system that will provide significant benefits to the local community,” says Yumin Liu, CEO of ReneSola Power. “In addition, we are excited to partner and build a strong relationship with the VCE team through this transaction. We value the support and trust of the VCE team and look forward to future collaboration, as we continue to execute on our strategy to grow our pipeline in the U.S.”

ReneSola Power was awarded this PPA after responding to VCE’s request for offer (RFO) of procurement of cost-effective local renewable energy. The project brings local investment, grid-benefits to the VCE service territory and will be designed and constructed to be pollinator-friendly – thus providing habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators that are critical to agricultural production in this important food producing region. This project will also help meet the Yolo County Climate Action Plan goals to reduce carbon emissions associated with the production of electricity.

Photo: VCE’s Standard Green web page