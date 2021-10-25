ReneSola, Terra Aurea Gela Collaborate on Italian Solar Projects

Solar project developer ReneSola Ltd. is partnering with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l., a project developer specializing in renewable energy power plant development in Italy, to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2022.

The two companies will develop projects in a range of sizes across the country.

“We are excited to work together with Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l.,” says Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region. “ReneSola Power is committed to accelerating solar development in Europe, and, together with Terra Aurea Gela, we expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving further growth in the region.”

“The co-development agreement with Terra Aurea Gela aligns with our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our project development activities in Italy,” states Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power’s CEO. “We look forward to pursuing other opportunities to co-develop projects across Europe.”