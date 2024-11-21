Renewable America Obtains Conditional Use Permit for Ranch Sereno Project

After a two-year permitting process, Contra Costa County has granted the Ranch Sereno Clean Power (RASE) project, being developed by Renewable America (RNA), a conditional use permit.

Granted in September, the permit clears the way for development of the new solar and storage project in Byron, Calif. The project is set to be built on 7.5 acres and will feature 2.48 MW of solar capacity, coupled with 3.6 MWh of energy storage.

“Renewable America partners with local communities to build long-term, meaningful relationships that stimulate economic growth across California while expanding access to affordable clean energy,” says Ardeshir Arian, president and CEO of Renewable America. “This approval is a pivotal step toward solar expansion and increased energy independence in the Byron area.”

The project site is located in Contra Costa County’s designated Solar Energy Generation overlay zone, an area identified in the Renewable Resources Potential Study by the County. This study applied a series of filters, including slope, land cover, soil quality, zoning status and proximity to transmission lines, to identify optimal locations for solar development while excluding sensitive agricultural and habitat resources.

RNA will serve as the developer for the RASE project, while its EPC division, RNA Services, will manage construction.

MCE will be the off-taker under the Feed-in Tariff Plus, purchasing the power generated by the project. Renewable America has previously collaborated with MCE, completing the Fallon Two Rock Road solar farm in Marin County earlier this year.