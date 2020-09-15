RETTEW Selects PV System for Floating Solar Project

Ciel & Terre USA says the company’s Hydrelio classic floating solar racking and anchoring system has been chosen by RETTEW for one of the nation’s largest floating solar arrays.

The system is being built for Clayton Sand Co. in Jackson Township, N.J. SolMare LLC will own and operate the 3.2 MW DC floating solar array at Clayton Sand’s sand mining facility, which will provide all of the on-site power needs through New Jersey’s net metering program. This is the second New Jersey Hydrelio floating solar array project to be commissioned by RETTEW following its successful project in the Borough of Sayreville (4.4 MW DC) last year.

“We are extremely excited about our first quarry project in the U.S.,” says Bertrand Colin, managing director of Ciel & Terre USA. “Quarry lakes are a perfect application for floating solar as the water does not have any other use, and they are often close to power distribution lines.”

RETTEW will serve as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project. Ciel & Terre USA will design the structural portion of the project, including the bottom and bank anchoring system, and supply most of the floating racking structure from its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Georgia and Texas. RETTEW and Ciel & Terre USA are working together on multiple floating solar projects in various locations throughout the United States.

The project is anticipated to be under construction in Q4 and completed by spring 2021.

Photo: An artist’s rendering of the Hydrelio floating solar installation to be installed at Clayton Sand Co. in Jackson Township, N.J.