REV Contracts with BayWa r.e. to Manage 13 Solar Assets Across Six States

BayWa r.e. has entered into 10-year agreements with REV Renewables to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 13 existing solar power plants in the ISO New England and PJM Interconnection territories, including sites in Vermont, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.

Launched in 2021, BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC, the third-party operations and maintenance company of the BayWa r.e. group, offers comprehensive O&M and asset management services for utility-scale solar, wind farms and energy storage systems in the U.S. and Mexico. BayWa r.e. will monitor operations of approximately 202 MW DC of REV Renewables’ solar assets at its NERC-compliant Remote Operations Control Center (ROCC), keeping the solar plants operating at peak performance with minimal downtime by anticipating maintenance and repair needs.

“This partnership with REV Renewables solidifies our East Coast presence – a key market for our O&M and asset management services, along with Texas and the Southwest,” says David Barnes, executive vice president at BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC. “In addition to leveraging BayWa r.e.’s ROCC, our prime focus is operational excellence, ensuring renewable assets operate safely, compliantly and profitably using ROI-based software tools and timely action to optimize performance and availability in a cost-effective manner. We’re honored to have been selected by REV Renewables to manage a portion of their solar fleet and look forward to working with their remarkable team.”