ReVision Energy Selected as Contractor for New Hampshire’s First Utility-Owned Solar Array

ReVision Energy has been selected by Unitil Corporation as the EPC contractor for its 4.9 MW array, to consist of 11,232 panels built on 36 acres of vacant land in Kingston, N.H.

The array is set to be constructed in the vicinity of an electrical substation and fed into Unitil’s distribution system, reducing the amount of energy it receives from the transmission system. The array, which is expected to be completed and brought online next year, is expected to average 8.6 million kWh annually over its projected 40-year lifespan.

“With this array, Unitil will provide substantial savings for ratepayers, generate employment opportunities within the community, and significantly curb carbon emissions,” says ReVision Energy’s Dan Weeks. “As their solar installation partner, we are honored to support them in their charge by powering a more sustainable and resilient future through the transformative technology of solar energy.”

The Kingston project was approved by the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission last May.