Rhode Island’s Largest Closed Landfill Solar Site Goes into Operation

The 6.9 MW Bristol Landfill Solar Project, Rhode Island’s largest closed landfill solar site, is now operational.

Developed by NuGen Capital Management, the project occupies 90 acres across the Town of Bristol’s capped landfill and consists of 20,692 solar panels.

“All of us at NuGen are incredibly excited to see years of hard work and collaboration lead to the successful completion of a needed and important solar project for the State of Rhode Island,” says David Milner, CEO of NuGen Capital Management.

“This project has been a labor of love, and we extend our gratitude to all of our partners and the dedicated team of workers whose invaluable contributions have enabled us to deliver a significant supply of clean energy to our home state.”

Toray will purchase all of the energy generated from the project.