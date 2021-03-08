RIC Energy, GSRP Partner to Develop Community Solar Projects

RIC Energy, a renewable energy project developer, and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC (GSRP) have partnered to develop a portfolio of solar projects in New York. Under this partnership, GSRP will acquire 47 MW of community solar facilities located in upstate New York from RIC.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the very capable team at GSRP to help foster the renewable energy transition and achieve New York’s renewable energy goals while providing quality jobs to upstate communities,” says Jonathan Rappe, CEO of RIC Energy USA. “We hope to be able to further leverage our expertise in project development with the added support from GSRP.”

The nine facilities involved are located throughout National Grid and NYSEG service areas and will generate bill credits to be sold directly to the utilities’ customers, allowing nearly 10,000 households to support local energy production.

Photo: Jonathan Rappe