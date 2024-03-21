RIC Energy Sells New York Community Solar Projects to Radial Power

RIC Energy has sold seven PV plants in upstate New York with a combined capacity of 34 MW to Radial Power.

In recent months, RIC Energy has sold 13 PV plants in New York with a total capacity of 70 MW to various companies.

“With this significant transaction, we are very pleased to be making a positive impact in the upstate communities where our projects are located,” says Jonathan Rappe, CEO of RIC Energy North America. “Together with the team at Radial Power we are proud to be delivering the winning combination of clean energy, sustainable jobs and energy bill savings to the region.”