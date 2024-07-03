Rio Tinto Completes Diavik Diamond Mine Solar Plant Construction

Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mine has completed installation of its 3.5 MW, 6,620 panel solar power plant in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

Construction began in February, contracted to Whitehorse-based Solvest, and the Indigenous-owned Tłıchǫ Investment, with support from Diavik.

The facility is set to provide 25% of Diavik’s electricity during closure work, with commercial production expected to end in 2026 and closure to run until 2029. The facility is equipped with bi-facial panels.

“The largest off-grid solar power plant in Canada’s North is our latest commitment to the environment we live and work in, and will improve the energy efficiency of our operations at Diavik,” says Matthew Breen, COO of Diavik Diamond Mine. “We are proud to lead the way for large-scale renewable energy projects in Canada’s North.”

The project was supported by funding from the Government of the Northwest Territories’ Large Emitters GHG Reducing Investment Grant Program.