Rivian Partners with Pivot Energy to Build Illinois Community Solar

Rivian has committed to purchasing RECs generated from 50 MW of solar from Pivot Energy as well as subscribe to 10 MW of Pivot’s community solar for its Illinois manufacturing facility.

The new community solar projects are expected to generate an average 79,000 MWh annually.

“We are committed to accelerating the energy transition by partnering with cutting edge companies like Rivian,” says Pivot Energy’s Mat Elmore.

“This marks a significant step in scaling up renewables nationwide by providing a blueprint for how the auto industry can expand their energy impact in areas that need it most.”