RP Partners with Hubbell on End-to-End eBOS Solution

RP Construction Services is partnering with Hubbell to include products from Hubbell’s family of brands into RP’s end-to-end electrical balance-of-system (EBOS) offering.

“Our approach has always been to take the most basic site parameters and turn them into an accurate, fully designed structural package, kitted and delivered to site at the right time for our customers,” says Eben Russell, president of RP.

“Stocking and distributing products from leading Hubbell brands will enable us to expand beyond structural goods and deliver solutions that serve the entire balance of plant.”

RP is a Quanta Services company.