RPCS, IMPA Partner to Complete Solar Tracker Projects

RP Construction Services Inc. (RPCS), a company that designs, supplies and builds utility-scale ground mount solar projects, and the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) have partnered to build a number of solar tracker projects to supply communities throughout the state of Indiana with solar energy.

IMPA leveraged RPCS’s stocking services to safe harbor solar tracker components for the portfolio of projects completed in the second half of 2019 and leading into 2020. This allowed IMPA and RPCS to collectively achieve engineering, supply and installation lead times, in addition to nearly doubling IMPA’s installation capacity. The efforts of RPCS’s on-site crew also proved timely and efficient, installing the tracker systems for IMPA’s projects ahead of schedule, all while navigating and conquering field challenges encountered during construction.

“RPCS is pleased to again be working with IMPA on a number of projects that will help supply their communities with reliable, clean energy,” says Blaz Ruzic, sales director at RPCS.

RPCS and IMPA have worked closely over the last several years on a number of projects. From 2018 to 2020, RPCS has helped IMPA design, supply and build the racking posts and tracker system at 17 of IMPA’s solar parks, comprising nearly 85 MW throughout Indiana.

The projects will all feature the DuraTrack HZ V3 solar trackers from Array Technologies.

Photo: RPSC’s landing page