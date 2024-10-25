RUSA, Ameresco Partner on Solar Adoption for Public Utilities

Ameresco has partnered with the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority (RUSA), with the aim of bolstering the resilience, sustainability and cost-effectiveness of RUSA’s key facilities, including its main office, Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Natural Treatment System (NTS).

Under the collaboration, Ameresco will oversee the design, construction and integration of solar PV systems across RUSA’s facilities, building on a comprehensive Technical Energy Audit conducted to identify energy-saving opportunities.

The project will include the development of renewable energy solutions, focusing on solar PV technology and battery energy storage systems. Guided by an Energy Savings Performance Contract, Ameresco guarantees both energy savings and optimal system performance. These projects are made possible through the Oregon Department of Energy Community Renewable Energy Program grants.

The Oregon Department of Energy selected 34 recipients to receive $18 million in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds. With the assistance of Ameresco, the RUSA team applied for three grants and received all three, with a total $2.9 million award, allowing these projects to kick off together:

A grant of $1,000,000 toward the installation of 800 kW solar PV designed to generate 1.2 MWh annually to offset 44% of the WWTP’s energy usage and supporting RUSA’s goal to be a sustainable community partner.

A grant of $870,870 toward the installation of a 50 kW solar PV array designed to generate 51,580 kWh annually to offset 100% of the energy usage, with 186 kW battery storage system at RUSA’s administrative offices.

A grant of $1,000,000 toward the installation of a 400 kW floating solar PV system designed to generate 536,074 kWh annually to offset 64% of the NTS energy usage.

“As wastewater treatment plants are among the most energy-intensive public services, RUSA’s projects represent a critical step forward in reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainability,” says Lou Maltezos, executive vice president at Ameresco.

“This collaboration is a great model for how public entities can implement innovative solutions to address modern energy challenges while advancing community welfare.”