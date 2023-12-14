S-5! Announces New Bonding Clip in 2023 Patent List

S-5! announced an additional 21 company patents issued this year, bringing the total number of issuances since the company’s first product was patented in 1991 to 133.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office most recently granted S-5! patent number 11,808,043 for its new bonding clip, which bonds and grounds standing seam metal roof panels, if the roof is energized.

Other patents were issued to S-5! this year by the following global patent agencies including the PVKIT 2.0 solar solution in Canada, as well as GripperFix utility mounting solution and WindClamp 2X external seam clamp in the U.S.

“As our international business expands, including the growth of solar worldwide due to global initiatives for clean energy, S-5! continues to be at the forefront of innovation, providing our channel partners with trusted, tested and engineered manufactured metal roof attachments,” says Rob Haddock, S-5! founder and CEO.