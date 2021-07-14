S-5! Develops New Solar Calculator for Project Layouts

S-5!, a company focused on metal roof attachment technology, and software developer PVComplete have launched new web-based solar calculator designed to create sophisticated project layouts for standing-seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs.

Users enter project data into the calculator, including metal roof type and manufacturer, roof measurements, module size, module manufacturer and seam spacing. Based on the selected job location, the calculator computes the forces in the upward (uplift), downward, lateral (seismic) and downslope/parallel force according to ASCE 7. It also uses Google maps to assist with the rooftop placement of modules.

The calculator also provides module spacing recommendations to align standing seams with the module manufacturers mounting zones, as well as an energy output summary detailing how much energy the array will produce, the timeframe to achieve a return on investment, a bill of materials and a full report available for an authority having jurisdiction.

S-5! says sales professionals and project developers alike can create advanced layouts with little or no training and “in as few as five clicks.”

“Compatible with most industry PV module manufacturers and any size module, the S-5! Solar Calculator is the only one in the industry that calculates PV on rail-less, direct-attach metal roofing, which makes it easy to use with our S-5-PVKIT solar mounting system,” says Rob Haddock, CEO and founder of S-5!

In the office or in the field, users can access the software via any computer device to create one or multiple solar design variations that can be exported to PDF to share with colleagues or as part of client proposals.

A video is available here.