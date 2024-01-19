S-5! Launches its MLPE Mount

S-5! has introduced an addition to its balance of systems lineup, the MLPE Mount.

The product provides a universal method for attaching module level power electronics (MLPE) directly to PV module frames, says the company, adding that the mount secures optimizers and microinverters along the underside of the module frame with the aim of simplifying wire management.

The mount may be used with the company’s solar attachments, as well as both rail-based and railless installations.

“We were looking for a simple and cost-effective way to quickly secure optimizers and microinverters to PV frames for rail-less solar installations,” says Ricardo Barroso, director of research and development at S-5!

“With its unique teeth and tab design, S-5!’s MLPE Mount secures MLPE devices to module frames with ease without rotation; then penetrates anodization layers and embeds into the frame for superior grip, electric bonding and grounding. These features, together with its adjustable grip, make it a universal solution, which means only one product is needed for mounting optimizers and micro inverters onto most PV module frames for either rail-less or rail-based systems.”

The product is designed for developers, EPCs, installers and end-users.