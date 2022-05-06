New Clamp Secures Electrical Conduit to Metal Roofs

S-5!, an inventor of engineered, manufactured, metal roof attachments including solar applications, has introduced its new electrical conduit clamp for metal roofs. The CanDuit clamp secures and supports conduit for wire management and fastens home runs to metal roofs for solar PV systems, in combination with any S-5! clamp or bracket.

Made from electro-zinc coated steel, the CanDuit clamp features two halves that clamp around the pipe or conduit with an EPDM liner pad that protects against abrasion and a threaded M8 stud that allows for attachment to S-5! Products – providing easy, organized securement without scratching, corrosion or other damage to the roof.

The CanDuit can be used in both residential and commercial settings for a range of applications including electrical, solar, plumbing for gas or water, and condensate drainage.

CanDuit is available in 14 sizes with outer pipe diameters ranging from 0.79″ to 4.6”. Adjustability within each clamp enables minor size adjustment to secure most conduit and other piping. CanDuit’s M8 threaded shaft mounts directly to S-5!’s non-penetrating clamps for standing seam roofs and factory weatherproofed brackets for exposed-fastened roofs and the S-5! GripperFix utility mounting system.

“Our customers repeatedly ask, do you have anything to mount electrical conduit, pipes and other round-shaped objects to metal roofs,” says Rob Haddock, S-5!’s CEO and founder. “So, in an effort to respond to the industry’s needs and as we continue to innovate new and better solutions in a constant product improvement and invention/reinvention mode to bring competitive advantages to our customers, we’ve created the CanDuit clamp. So now, S-5! Can-do-it!”