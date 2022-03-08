Sacramento Utility Signs PPA with DESRI’s Solar and Battery Storage Facility

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a renewable energy producer in North America, has signed Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s (SMUD) first combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) sized at 200 MW AC and 400 MWh.

The combined solar and BESS generation facility in northern California will be located on the east side of Sacramento County. The project is expected to reach commercial operation no later than 2024.

“Our DESRI team is pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with SMUD on the development of this landmark clean power project, especially considering the groundbreaking size and battery storage integration,” says Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI. “This first-of-its-kind project took significant effort by all project partners and shows SMUD’s leadership in its drive towards carbon-free electricity generation in coming years.”

“Partnerships are a key component to SMUD reaching our 2030 Zero Carbon goals,” comments Frankie McDermott, SMUD’s COO. “We committed to using every tool in the toolbox, and innovative projects like this that combine solar and battery storage will enable us to provide the region with clean and reliable power as we transition away from natural gas resources.”

Affiliates of Bona Terra Energy, LLC assisted as co-developers in the project.

As part of the project, the SMUD Clean Energy Community Leaders – Mark Gall Memorial Scholarship will be funded by DESRI. The scholarship will help cultivate local workforce talent and support students in the greater Sacramento area who demonstrate interest in renewable energy development.

“DESRI is thrilled to support emerging young leaders interested in becoming part of the clean energy economy in and around Sacramento as the renewable energy industry grows in the region, and celebrate the public servants at SMUD for their commitment to renewable energy,” notes Hy Martin.