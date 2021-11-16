Saint-Gobain, CertainTeed Install Solar Panels at Two Manufacturing Sites

Saint-Gobain, and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed, have finalized a lease agreement for the installation of solar projects at two of its manufacturing sites in Berlin and Wayne, N.J., supporting the sustainability efforts of the state’s electrical grid.

The projects come only weeks after the company announced its new global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes advancing environmental sustainability efforts in the communities where the company does business.

In Berlin, a 312 kW DC solar project will be installed on the grounds of CertainTeed’s Insulation distribution center. In Wayne, a 614 kW DC solar project will be installed on the roofs of the company’s buildings, where Saint-Gobain High Performance Solutions manufactures plastic products.

“The new solar projects at our sites in Berlin and Wayne will reduce our company’s energy costs at these locations, help the State of New Jersey strive towards its ambitious clean energy goals, and support the broader transition to renewable, zero-carbon sources of power,” says Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. Construction on both solar projects is expected to begin by the summer of next year and be completed by the end of 2022. The systems will be owned and operated by DSD Solar Energy.

Image: Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash