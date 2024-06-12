San Rafael City Schools, REC Solar Partner on Districtwide Solar

The San Rafael City Schools (SRCS) Board of Education has selected REC Solar to build, own and operate 2.3 MW of rooftop and canopy solar arrays at five schools throughout the district.

Following installations at Glenwood and San Pedro Elementary schools, SRCS and clean energy consultants from NV5 created a plan to drive additional savings through seven solar installations at Davidson Middle, San Rafael High, Terra Linda High, Bahia Vista Elementary and Venetia Valley schools.

“The whole team at REC Solar is thrilled for the opportunity to provide San Rafael City Schools and their community with sustainable energy solutions that not only empower the schools with reliable clean energy but also provide economic benefits, educational opportunities and shaded areas for parking cars and playing by the fields,” says REC Solar’s Scott Therein.

The projects are financed through 25-year PPAs with REC Solar. As part of the agreement, the company will sell the power generated to the district at a fixed rate lower than the utility.

REC Solar will manage the design, permitting, financing, and installation of the solar projects at each SRCS location.

Construction is expected to begin at the schools next year, though construction activities will be staggered between sites. All sites are scheduled for completion by 2026.