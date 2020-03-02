Savion, Dominion Finalize Power Purchase Agreement

Savion, a utility-scale solar and energy storage development team, says it has signed a 20-MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dominion Energy Virginia for the Westmoreland County Solar Project, located in Westmoreland County, Va.

The power purchase agreement was signed in August 2019 and received approval from the Virginia State Corp. Commission in November 2019.

The Westmoreland County Solar Project is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2020, with commercial operation targeted to commence at the end of the year. The $30 million solar facility planned for Westmoreland County is one of three projects developed by Savion that is expected to be constructed in the state of Virginia within the 2020 calendar year, resulting in 115 MW of solar power and a total investment of approximately $150 million.

“We are excited about the continued growth of the renewable energy industry in Virginia, which is demonstrated by corporate and utility investments in solar energy over the past several years,” says Jeff James, senior vice president of commercial transactions at Savion.

“Our strong partnership with Dominion Energy enables our projects to support their sustainability goals as they work to add renewable energy to the grid. We take pride in the role our projects have had in this important initiative,” he adds.

In Virginia, Dominion Energy has committed to having 3,000 MW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development by 2022. This project will contribute to that effort. As of today, the company has fulfilled approximately 57% of this commitment.