Scale Microgrids Acquires 500 MW of Community Solar

Scale Microgrids has entered into a definitive agreement with Gutami to acquire 500 MW of distributed solar and storage projects across multiple states, including California and New York.

Building on their existing 100 MW New York partnership, the companies have executed an expansion agreement under which Gutami will develop 500 MW of energy transition infrastructure assets, which Scale will then acquire, finance and own.

“As we kick off 2024, we’re thrilled to announce continued progress on our company’s rapid growth,” says Scale CEO Ryan Goodman. “This expansion of a successful relationship is central to our mission of powering the world with clean, distributed energy. Community solar continues to be a priority for Scale for both its inclusivity and ability to provide more options to our microgrid customers. Community solar is a great option for those who are unable to install rooftop solar because they are renters, can’t afford solar or because their property is not suited for it.”