Scale Microgrids Acquires Over 100 MW in Projects

Scale Microgrids says it will acquire more than 100 MW of New York community solar projects in late-stage development from CSG-Gutam. This transaction represents enough power for more than 15,000 homes.

The deal with Gutami, a Netherlands-based global clean energy developer, is part of a Scale pipeline helping New York to hit its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. This equates to 70% renewable energy generation by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

“This portfolio of community solar has the capability to reduce annual CO2 emissions by around 160,000 tons, making strides to advance our mission of powering the world with clean, distributed energy,” says Julian Torres, Scale’s chief investment officer.