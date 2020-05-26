Schletter Group Relocates to New Manufacturing Plant

Schletter Group, an international manufacturer of solar-mounting systems, has relocated its Shanghai site to a new plant in the city.

The Schletter Group has maintained its own production site in Shanghai since 2010. In addition to providing a considerably larger production area, the new site also features improvements in automation technology and production logistics.

In the new plant, which spans approximately 18,000 square meters, about 400 Schletter employees will manufacture solar-mounting systems for the global market.

“At our new location, which is tailored to our requirements, we now have the capacities we need for our growing business. Due to the high-capacity utilization, we have reached natural limits at the old site in the last few years,” says Florian Roos, CEO of the Schletter Group.

Since the relocation in March, production at the new site has already begun. In the first quarter, the Schletter Group has manufactured and delivered mounting systems with a volume of 300 MW in China, the bulk of which was already produced at the new site.

“To accomplish the relocation of a complete production facility exactly on schedule is already a great achievement under normal conditions. The fact that our colleagues managed to do this in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic deserves the greatest recognition,” Roos adds.

Photo: Schletter Group’s new Shanghai manufacturing plant