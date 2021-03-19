Schletter Launches New Line of Pitched Roof System

Schletter Group, an international solar installation manufacturer, says it is launching a completely redeveloped pitched roof system – the ProLine.

Schletter says the ProLine system is lighter, more load-bearing and easier to install than its predecessor thanks to its new profile geometries and connecting elements. The new product line is available in Europe and will be appearing in the international markets in the next few months.

The company notes the newly developed installation profile gives the product its increased efficiency. Its optimized geometry means that less material is used than with the existing Schletter standard profiles. The profile is available in three versions: 35 mm high for lower spans, 50 mm high for medium and large spans, and 70 mm high for large spans.

The new EcoA and RapidA generation of roof hooks provide the connection to the roof. Only one Torx T40 plate head screw is needed to fix them to the rafters. The base plate has cross ribs on the underside that effectively prevent twisting – if necessary, spacer plates under the base can be used to adjust the height. The roof hook is then clicked in with a proprietary mechanism. The position of the hook can be adjusted on the cross-axis if necessary. In this way, the hooks can be affixed to the roof structure flexibly and quickly, notes the company.

The Rapid Pro module clamp, which is matched to the new profiles, is also characterized by a simple, fast installation. The clamp can be used to fix all standard module sizes with frame heights of between 30 and 47 mm. Completely pre-assembled, the clamp is clipped into the upper groove of the profile and then fixed with an M8x40 screw.

“Improving yields continues to be the driving force in the PV sector,” says Manuel Schwarzmaier, sales manager of roof products at the Schletter Group. “For installation systems, this means less material with the same or better load-bearing capacity, and simpler planning and handling on-site to give shorter installation times.”