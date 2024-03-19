Schletter Supplies 130 MW Dominican Republic Project

Schletter Group will be supplying the mounting systems for the 130 MW ground-mounted Coastal Solar Project located off the coast of San Pedro de Macoris and being developed by SEMI.

“Our systems are renowned for their ability to withstand extreme weather and have been proving it all across the Caribbean for years,” says Schletter Group CEO Florian Roos. “That track record is what ended up convincing the customer to work with us. When it comes down to it, that’s one of the main reasons why our market position in the region is as strong as it is.”

When the project is finished, it is expected to feature 255,540 modules mounted on 5,370 racks.

The company will supply the ground-mounted FS Duo System.

Schletter Group has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2011.