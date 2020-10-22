Schneider Electric, SolarEdge Partner to Accelerate Residential Solar Market

Schneider Electric has entered a technological and commercial partnership with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. that aims to accelerate the residential solar market and provide homeowners with energy management solutions with the release of their Square D Energy Center.

The Square D Energy Center is a modular, compact energy manager that gives homeowners personalized digital control over how their solar energy is produced, used and stored, ensuring that power flow is safe, cost-effective and resilient. Powered by Schneider Electric’s Wiser technology along with SolarEdge’s Energy Hub Inverter with Prism Technology, Square D Energy Center enables the convergence, scalability and optimization of residential distributed energy resources, including utility power, solar power, energy storage, future smart home devices and generators.

The partnership combines Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy distribution and automation solutions with SolarEdge’s footprint in residential solar and smart energy management solutions that maximize solar energy production and consumption. In banding together, the two leading names in residential power distribution and solar seek to serve new market needs in California initially, where solar is now required on all new home construction as part of California Energy Commission updates to Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards.

“Residential energy consumption is expected to double by 2050, contributing to more extreme weather events and a greater strain on an aging grid that has resulted in more frequent power outages than ever before,” says Annette Clayton, president and CEO of Schneider Electric North America. “In combining our knowledge with SolarEdge, we’re poised to meet customer demands, while moving the needle on our shared vision of a sustainable, all-electric new energy world.”

Key features and benefits of the partnership include:

An all-in-one smart energy management solution, battery-ready with selectable or partial home- backup, generator support and control, built-in consumption meter and EV charging from the sun

The Qwik-Connect system enables electrical contractors to install the SolarEdge Energy Hub Inverter to the Square D Energy Center unit in less time, without tools and occupying a smaller footprint

Square D Energy Center features a dedicated compartment which allows for faster, cleaner and more effective installations of a backup interface module

Photo: SolarEdge Technologies’s landing page