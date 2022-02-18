Schneider Electric’s EnergySage Acquisition Boosts Rooftop and Community Solar Solutions

Schneider Electric has purchased a controlling stake in EnergySage. In addition to rapidly growing its rooftop solar and community solar marketplace solutions for residential and commercial customers, EnergySage will build new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services, and will scale its business globally.

“This is an enormous milestone in EnergySage’s history and a huge testament to our team, platform, and all of our industry partners,” says Vikram Aggarwal, founder and CEO of EnergySage. “We’re thrilled to have the support and resources of a company that has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies on the planet, while maintaining the entrepreneurial, consumer-first spirit that’s propelled us as industry leaders.”

“The future of energy is decarbonized, decentralized and digital” comments Nadege Petit, chief innovation officer at Schneider Electric. “We are excited to accelerate EnergySage’s growth and enable more energy consumers to make the transition to renewable energy”.

“Renewables like solar and wind are now cheaper than conventional electricity sources,” adds Aggarwal. “Policy decisions aimed at curbing climate change are being made across all levels of government, and consumers are increasingly turning to clean energy as a way to not only reduce their carbon footprint, but to increase their resilience to climate change and, of course, save money. EnergySage is uniquely positioned within the industry, and we look forward to working with Schneider to accelerate our mission of making renewable energy accessible and affordable for all.”