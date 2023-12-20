Secure Solar Futures Signs PPA With Tazewell Four Seasons YMCA for On-Site Array

Secure Solar Futures has signed a 25-year solar PPA with the Tazewell Four Seasons YMCA to develop a 483 kW power system, providing the facility with on-site solar at no upfront capital cost.

Located in Tazewell, Virginia, the Four Seasons YMCA community programming includes sports camps for children, group fitness classes for all ages and medical screenings.

“Going solar supports our mission,” said YMCA CEO Shawn Durham. “It will save us money that we can put back into programs for the community while also doing our part to help the environment.”

The array will contain 912 panels manufactured by Jinko Solar, which Secure Solar Futures will install on land adjacent to the YMCA building. After installation, the company will own, operate and maintain the solar equipment and sell the clean energy produced to the YMCA for the PPA’s term.

Over 25 years, the solar system is expected to produce 15,212,832 kWh of electric power, which at the YMCA will cover 98.5% of the facility’s demand.

At the PPA’s conclusion, the YMCA will take ownership of the system at no additional cost, producing its own energy for the remainder of the equipment’s expected 35- to 40-year lifespan.