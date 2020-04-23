SEPTA, Lightsource Sign Solar Contract

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), a transit agency that serves the greater Philadelphia region, and Lightsource BP, a developer of utility-scale solar energy projects, have signed a long-term power contract for two solar farms totaling 43.8 MW DC in Franklin County, Pa.

The projects, Elk Hill 1 and 2, will help advance energy and sustainability priorities for both SEPTA and the state.

Lightsource BP will finance, build, own and operate the two solar farms, which will generate an estimated annual total of 67,029 MWh of solar energy, or nearly 20% of SEPTA’s 380,000 MWh per year electricity demand.

“This project is a win-win, creating good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians while locking in low prices with a clean energy source for SEPTA,” says Pasquale T. Deon Sr., board chairman at SEPTA.

“We’re excited to be a part of moving the commonwealth’s energy industry forward,” he adds.

Lightsource BP and project investors will fully fund the projects, an estimated $47 million of investment into energy infrastructure for Pennsylvania. In addition to providing locally generated renewable energy, Elk Hill 1 and 2 will create an estimated 200 jobs during the construction of the facilities, hiring local subcontractors and recruiting from the local labor pool.

Over 120,000 solar panels will be installed across two locations in Franklin County, on about 320 acres leased from local landowners – providing families with a new source of reliable revenue for decades. Both Elk Hill 1 and 2 are expected to be online in 2021.

Photo: Elk Hill 2 solar farm rendering