Shaw Communications Signs 15-Year PPA with Capital Power for Clydesdale Solar

Capital Power Corp. has entered into a 15-year agreement with Shaw Communications Inc., a Canadian connectivity company, for the purchase of approximately 30 MW of renewable energy from the recently completed Clydesdale Solar (75 MW) facility beginning on the facility’s commercial operation date of December 13, 2022.

The renewable energy is bundled with 100% of the associated greenhouse gas offsets and environmental attributes generated from Shaw Communication’s share of the facility’s generation output. Combined with a previously announced virtual power purchase agreement, the Clydesdale Solar facility’s capacity is now approximately 90% contracted over a 15-year term.

“We’re excited to provide Shaw Communications with renewable power for their operations in Alberta,” says Chris Kopecky, senior vice president, chief legal, development and commercial officer of Capital Power. “As we grow our renewables portfolio, we’re committed to developing customized solutions that empower our partners to capitalize on the benefits of clean energy. We’re proud to help expand the renewable energy capacity available to power Alberta’s economy.”

“Shaw is committed to efficiency and innovation that supports the transition to a low-carbon economy,” states Zoran Stakic, COO and CTO for Shaw. “Our new agreement with Capital Power will contribute to more environmentally friendly operations and a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future.”

The construction of Clydesdale Solar was completed on schedule. Located on privately owned land in the Municipal District of Taber, Alberta, the 75 MW facility is Capital Power’s second solar facility to achieve commercial operations in Canada. The Clydesdale Solar facility is projected to generate approximately 170 GWh of renewable energy in the first year of operations.