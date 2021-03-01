Sistine Solar’s SolarSkin Tech Installed at Universal Orlando

Sistine Solar, a venture-backed Boston-based startup founded by MIT alums, says its patented SolarSkin technology is being used in the world’s first custom-branded floating solar array at Universal Orlando.

SolarSkin was utilized to display the brand name and iconic peacock logo of the park’s parent company, Comcast. The 250 kW array showcases the theme park’s commitment to green energy and sustainability.

SolarSkin is a fully customizable graphic overlay that can be imprinted with any artwork and applied to any solar array. It enables businesses to go solar while infusing custom artwork, brand colors and logos. Located at the entrance to the theme park, the array features 645 high-efficiency solar panels and was installed by D3Energy, a floating solar developer.

“We are proud to have been chosen for this exciting project,” says Senthil Balasubramanian, CEO of Sistine Solar. “As the most efficient aesthetic solar technology in the market, SolarSkin was the perfect fit to achieve the branding and full-color logo that Comcast and Universal Orlando sought. The installation will be visible to the estimated 11 million visitors to the theme parks every year. We expect it to inspire other brands to embrace solar and create beautiful works of art using SolarSkin.”

Solar as a branding medium is a new offering pioneered by Sistine Solar that is expanding the market for solar. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, U.S. businesses installed approximately 8.3 GW of solar by 2019. Yet, this amounts to less than 1% of the total electricity generation in the country.